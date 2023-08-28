Kai Havertz is coming under fire after an underwhelming start to his career at Arsenal.

The German joined the Gunners for £65m from Chelsea after a poor turn at Stamford Bridge, and, sadly, he’s been plagued by many of the same problems he faced at Chelsea since being at Arsenal.

Havertz is, quite obviously, a talented technician, but nobody can seem to figure out what his best position is.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Stephen Warnock has been discussing Havertz’s issues at Arsenal, and he’s compared the midfielder to his former Chelsea teammate, Mason Mount, claiming that he’s a brilliant player who doesn’t quite have a proper position.

Similar to Mount

Warnock gave his verdict on the Arsenal star.

“I think Mikel Arteta has looked at him and thought he will fit into what I’m trying to achieve and what I’m trying to do. I think the surprising thing for me is that when we watched Kai Havertz at Chelsea we don’t know what his best position is. He’s very similar to Mason Mount. A brilliant footballer, technically superb, tactically outstanding, but what is his actual best position? I still don’t know with Kai Havertz,” Warnock said.

Conundrum

Havertz is a real footballing enigma.

There’s a lot to like about Havertz from a football purist point of view, but the reality is that he’s largely ineffectual in the final third and he doesn’t make enough of an impact.

He’s a bit all over the place positionally too, and after struggling to find his best role under Frank Lampard, Graham Potter and Thomas Tuchel, it looks like Mikel Arteta is also struggling to figure out how to get the best out of the German.