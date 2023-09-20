Punditry is a popular route for many footballers once their playing careers are over.

The likes of Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Ian Wright have been on our TV screens for as long as we can remember, while the likes of Theo Walcott and Daniel Sturridge are up-and-coming in the punditry scene.

It’s always interesting to predict which current players will eventually go into broadcasting and speaking on The Rest is Football, Gary Lineker has tipped James Maddison to become a top pundit one day.

Not only does Lineker say that Maddison speaks well, he also believes he’s something of a tactical genius, claiming that he’s very good in terms of understanding the game.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Maddison a future pundit

Lineker gave his verdict on the £45m man.

“Which current Premier League players would you like to see take your place? I think we can twist that into who is going to be a good pundit? I was going to say James Maddison. He’s very eloquent, he’s very good tactically and I think he’s the best of the players in the post-match interviews,” Lineker said.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Design Museum

Would suit him

It has to be said that James Maddison and punditry feels like a match made in heaven.

The midfielder is already one of the most outspoken players in the game, and, as Lineker says, he really understands the tactical side of the sport as well.

Of course, at the age of just 26, Maddison still has a long career ahead of him in terms of playing, but don’t be shocked if the Spurs star is front and centre on Sky Sports in 15 years’ time once his playing days are done.