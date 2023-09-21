Wataru Endo is a player that has caused a lot of intrigue amongst the Liverpool fanbase.

The Japan international was one of the most surprising signings of the summer as he swapped Stuttgart for Liverpool in a deal nobody saw coming.

In all honesty, you could be forgiven for not knowing very much about Endo. After all, he’s spent the last few years playing for a mid-table Bundesliga club, but according to John Aldridge, the 30-year-old is a serious player.

Speaking on the Aldo Meets Podcast, the Liverpool legend spoke incredibly highly of the midfielder, telling Steve Nicol that the 30-year-old is actually very good even though we haven’t seen that much of him so far.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Endo is very good

Aldridge spoke highly of Liverpool’s new signing.

“That Endo by the way. He’s a good player. No, yeah, he’s very good mate, yeah,” Aldridge said.

“Right, I haven’t seen much of him,” Nicol responded.

Seal of approval

Endo is a player that many still don’t know a lot about. After all, he’s only played three times for Liverpool, but if Aldridge rates him, that’s good enough for us.

The former striker has played with some of the very best players in Liverpool’s history during his time at the club, and if he’s seen something in Endo, then we’re willing to take his word for it.

This is a huge seal of approval, and we’re excited to see what the midfielder can do now as he tries to establish himself and make his mark on the Premier League.