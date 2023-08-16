Arsenal got off to the best possible start in the Premier League over the weekend with a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Bukayo Saka’s wondergoal may have made all of the headlines, but Eddie Nketiah opened the scoring and made a real case for being the Man of the Match in Arsenal’s opener.

Indeed, the young striker was sublime against Forest, making a number of dangerous runs, while also proving to be clinical in front of goal when the chance presented itself to him.

One man who was very impressed by Nketiah was Tony Cascarino, and speaking on The Game Football Podcast, the pundit shared how he still thinks that Nketiah is underrated by the wider footballing world and his own fanbase.

Cascarino even stated that Balogun is just as good as Folarin Balogun – a player who has the world of hype around him at the moment.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Nketiah underrated

Cascarino gave his verdict on the striker.

“I’ve been impressed with him for a long while, I really like Eddie Nketiah. Whether he’s the absolute solution for Arsenal is still to be decided. The way he played last year, I thought he played his part, he was fantastic against Tottenham last year. I’m delighted with his attitude, Arteta spoke about how he played his way into the team after the Community Shield, it was all about how he trained this week,” Cascarino said.

“Eddie again showed there is a real player in there in Eddie Nketiah, there is an unfair bias with him, even Arsenal fans say he’s not quite good enough yet, he’s only 24, there’s more development in Eddie, he’s underrated for me, Balogun has been mentioned £50m for Monaco, I think Eddie is every bit as good as him, I’ve seen Balogun play, I think Eddie has every bit as much as him.”

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Quality

Cascarino is right, Nketiah does remain largely underrated by Arsenal fans, and he probably is as good as Balogun.

Say what you will about Balogun’s stint in France, Nketiah has been doing the business in the Premier League for a while now.

This is a player who always steps up whenever he’s trusted to start a game, and while he has work to do as a substitute, he has bundles of quality.

Nketiah has improved massively in recent years, and if he was starting up front for any other Premier League side, you’d think he’d score at least 10 goals.

Nketiah is one of the better strikers in the Premier League, and it may not be long before he gets his first England cap.