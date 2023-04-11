‘He’s unbelievable’: Micah Richards says Arsenal have a player who is so much like Robert Pires











Micah Richards has compared Bukayo Saka to Robert Pires.

Speaking on the Match of the Day Top 10 Podcast, Richards spoke about Pires and how his style of play is similar to Saka’s.

On this edition of the podcast, Richards was tasked with ranking the 10 greatest French players of the Premier League era, and, inevitably, Pires was quite high on this list.

When discussing the Invincible winger, Richards stated that he sees a lot of similarities between Pires and Saka, claiming that they both have the ability to look dormant during a game before springing into life.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Pires is like Saka

Richards spoke about the two Arsenal greats.

“Now we’re talking, Robert Pires, he reminds me of Saka. On the other side. The way he looks like he’s not going to beat you and then he drops the shoulder and bends it into that far corner, Saka is doing that on the opposite side,” Richards said.

“He’s unbelievable because when he’s in his position you don’t think he’s doing very much, but then he just takes it with his left-foot.”

Similarities

It’s interesting that Richards has compared Saka to Pires, because we can’t help but see a number of similarities between this current Arsenal team and the Invincibles.

Martin Odegaard’s finesse and vision are very reminiscent of a prime Dennis Bergkamp, Thomas Partey has looked like Patrick Vieira reincarnate this season, while William Saliba has been just as dominant as Sol Campbell was at the back.

Of course, Arsenal don’t quite have a Thierry Henry in this team right now, but Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus do a good job of combining all of Henry’s best attributes between them.

This Arsenal team is frighteningly similar to the Invincibles, it must be said.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Show all