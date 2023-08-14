Martin Keown has criticised Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk for his role in Chelsea’s equalising goal in yesterday’s draw.

Keown, speaking on Stadium Astro, questioned whether Liverpool’s captain recognises danger quickly enough in the box.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Keown said: “Van Dijk has to be concerned, you look and you go, I have to offer myself where there are more bodies that we have.

“This is sometimes, I don’t know if he smells it Van Dijk, does he really smell danger enough?

“Because you know, if Tony Adams is in the team, that was his role, back post, he’s marshaling that – anything comes into his area bang he’s going to be there.

“He’s too anxious, he’s too quick to go out, I think he should see it through, defend it.”

Whilst Van Dijk may have been partly responsible for the goal conceded, you would think Liverpool have other defensive improvements at higher priority.

Liverpool looked excellent in their attacking phases but still lacked the presence of a defensive midfielder.

Of course that may have now been addressed with a deal agreed for Romeo Lavia.

And if Van Dijk’s form is still concerning Keown, it may be helped by Lavia’s arrival at Liverpool.

Lavia will undoubtedly provide a much stronger screen for Liverpool in games to come should he sign.

Keown has questions over Van Dijk’s defending at Liverpool

As mentioned, there were a lot of positives to take from Liverpool’s draw with Chelsea yesterday.

The new midfield duo of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai shone once again.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Luiz Diaz also looked close to his best after his injury.

And it will also be a relief to see Ibrahima Konate and Van Dijk start the season alongside each other.

Liverpool’s strongest centre-back pairing has often been disrupted by injuries over the years.

The two playing together regularly for long periods without disruption will definitely be a massive boost.

Keown may think Van Dijk is underperforming in some aspects of his game but he is undoubtedly still one of the world’s best when in form at Liverpool.

And with a Lavia deal looking close to completion, it could be all coming together for manager Jurgen Klopp.