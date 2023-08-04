Tottenham have made a number of intriguing signings this summer, but the most interesting addition at Spurs in recent times has been their new manager.

Indeed, Ange Postecoglou is now the man tasked with steering this unsteerable Tottenham ship, and, by all accounts, he’s doing a good job under testing circumstances so far.

The Australian has won over many fans with his attacking style in pre-season, while his style of handling the media is winning over fans and pundits alike.

However, it’s not just what he’s doing in public that is impressing.

According to Martin Lipton, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Postecoglou is also making a real impressing behind the scenes, and everyone at Tottenham has been saying that he’s the real deal.

The real deal

Lipton spoke about the Spurs manager.

“I think from what we’ve seen of Postecoglou and what I’ve heard from him and what I’ve heard from people around Tottenham over the past few weeks is that he’s the real deal and that he will make a difference and he can be a very good manager as long as he’s allowed to be a project manager and doesn’t have to get it right in the first three weeks,” Lipton said.

Won’t be easy

Ange Postecoglou appears to be getting off to a good start at Tottenham in terms of impressing behind the scenes, but getting results on the pitch is a different matter entirely.

The Premier League is such an unforgiving league, and while Ange will be hoping to hit the ground running, the reality is that it won’t be easy.

With no new defenders signed up yet and uncertainty around Harry Kane’s future, it’s hard to make many positive predictions about Tottenham’s season, regardless of who their manager is.

Postecoglou is doing the right things so far, but he still faces an uphill battle at Spurs.