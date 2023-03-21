‘He’s the one’: Kevin Campbell says Arsenal could go to the next level if they sign 24-year-old











Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Kevin Campbell has been discussing Arsenal’s evolution and the potential signing of Victor Osimhen this summer.

Osimhen has been linked with Arsenal in recent weeks, and Campbell says that he would love to see the Nigerian at the Emirates.

Campbell says that Osimhen is the type of player who can take the Gunners to the next level, claiming that the north London club could be just as competitive in the Champions League as they are in the Premier League if they had a striker like Osimhen to rotate with the rest of their attacking talents.

Photo by Cesare Purini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Osimhen is the one

Campbell discussed the 24-year-old.

“Balogun has been doing so fantastic over in France, but is he the answer? Could he do the job? He’s untested at Champions League level. We’re being linked with Osimhen, that’s the type of player, you think ‘he’s the one.’ If he came in you could dovetail Champions Legaue midweek, Jesus is so versatile, Trossard is so versatile, Martinelli is versatile. We can mix and match and that’s’ the type of squad we need,” Campbell said.

Not far off

Campbell is right, Arsenal aren’t far off being able to truly compete for the Champions League trophy, and if they had another striker like Osimhen through the door, they’d be at that level.

The biggest challenge when it comes to competing in Europe is keeping your squad fresh and rotating your star players.

Arsenal currently don’t have that luxury right now. They have a number of talented stars, but there is a rather severe drop off from the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka to the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson.

Osimhen would fix a couple of the Gunners’ depth problems, and he’d certainly be an exciting signing.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

