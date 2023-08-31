Leeds United have been very busy this summer in the transfer market, bolstering their ranks considerably.

The Whites have already signed Joel Piroe, Ethan Ampadu, Djed Spence, Karl Darlow, Sam Byram and Joe Rodon.

Other names have been doing the rounds on the Leeds rumour mill, including Nadiem Amiri, Joseph Paintsil, Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev.

The latter is, according to Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton, the “most likely” to be next through the door at Elland Road.

The Whites and Werder Bremen have reportedly been in “advanced negotiations” over the player.

Thornton reckons that, out of all of Leeds’ prospective options, Gruev seems to be the most feasible.

This is especially as he is no longer training with Bremen, amid talks with another club.

“I think Ilia Gruev is the most likely at this stage,” he told GiveMeSport.

“Leeds have made an approach and I think the coach of Werder Bremen has come out and said that he’s not training because he’s in contract talks with another club.

“So he’s one that Leeds are definitely looking at, and I think he’s the most likely.

“Whether they can get a second one in as well, I know they have been keen on Glen Kamara.”

On Wednesday, Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg reported on X that the state of play involving Gruev and Leeds is ‘hot’.

Our view

Leeds are putting together an impressive team, and they certainly could do with another midfielder or two.

Gruev looks like a solid talent. At just 23, he has many years ahead of him, and he’s already proven at a high level.

He has made 62 competitive appearances for Bremen and has won eight caps for Bulgaria. However, he’s currently out of favour at his club.

For just £4million (The Athletic), he’s a bargain option that improves the strength in depth of Daniel Farke’s squad in a season that could well see 50 or more games in all competitions.