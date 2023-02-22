Jamie Carragher hails Arsenal target Kvicha Kvaratskhelia as most exciting player in Europe











Jamie Carragher has lavished praise on Arsenal target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after his latest Champions League display.

Carragher was covering Napoli’s match against Eintracht Frankfurt for CBS Sports last night.

The Italian side have been phenomenal all season, and carried that form into yesterday’s match.

Napoli were all over their German visitors, and had the perfect chance to take the lead in the first-half.

Victor Osimhen was fouled in the box, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia stepped up to take the spot kick.

He couldn’t beat Kevin Trapp though, who expertly saved his spot kick.

Photo by Fantasista/Getty Images

The Nigerian striker made sure they went into the break ahead, tapping in a perfectly weighted cross from Hirving Lozano.

Kvaratskhelia made sure he was involved in one Napoli goal last night, as he assisted Giovanni Di Lorenzo in the second-half.

The Georgian played a clever ball into Di Lorenzo’s path and he passed the ball into the far corner.

Jamie Carragher was seriously impressed with Kvaratskhelia with Arsenal reportedly keen to sign him.

The 22-year-old is going to have a whole host of suitors in the summer if he becomes available.

Carragher blown away by Arsenal target Kvaratskhelia

Speaking on CBS Sports, Carragher said: “I think he’s the most exciting player in Europe… you could see him in a Real Madrid shirt next season.”

Kvaratskhelia’s agent recently suggested that the winger would cost around £88m to sign in the future.

It would be a huge outlay for Arsenal to sign Kvaratskhelia in the summer, even if the likes of Jamie Carragher suggest he’s got a huge future.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have been outstanding this season, and Leandro Trossard was brought in last month.

However, Kvaratskhelia would be a player Arsenal could rely on for the next decade given his age and ability.

Martinelli may not appreciate having even more competition on the left wing to deal with.

And Manchester City are another club eyeing up the young Georgian.

However, if Arsenal do get the chance to sign Kvaratskhelia, they simply have to take it.

He’s proved in Europe and Serie A how devastating he can be on a consistent basis.

With Arsenal set to return to the Champions League next season, they need to improve the overall standard of their squad.

