'He's the best': Takehiro Tomiyasu says Arsenal man is amazing











Takehiro Tomiyasu has told Goal that Mikel Arteta is amazing, and claimed that Arsenal boss is the best manager he has worked with during his career.

Arteta, of course, is in contention to become the latest boss to lift the Premier League title. The work he has done at the Emirates has been completely remarkable.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal were largely going nowhere when he took the job after Unai Emery’s difficult tenure. And it seemed that their lack of progress was continuing under the Spaniard. On more than one occasion, it seemed almost baffling that the Arsenal board had not decided to get rid of the 40-year-old.

Tomiyasu lauds Arteta

However, a giant step forward came last season. And they have made an even greater leap this time around. Arsenal lead the way in the top-flight. And it is hard to see them being caught, even with Manchester City lurking just behind.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Of course, the crucial summer was probably the 2021 window when Arsenal made a raft of young signings. And those players now make up many of the foundations of the current side.

Tomiyasu was one of those who arrived in that window. And he has been a fan favourite almost from the moment he made his debut. And an interview with Goal, the defender outlined just how much he loves playing under Arteta.

“Mikel knows about football, he knows about football structure, [he knows] everything,” he told Goal.

“Our job is to just explain on the pitch what he says. I believe him. He’s just amazing.

“He’s the best manager I’ve ever played with.”

Arteta deserves so much credit for sticking to his guns. He is in his first job as a number one. And thus, there would have been times when it would have been easy to deviate from his plans just to appease disgruntled voices.

But Arteta rarely lost faith in what he was doing. And that strategy is now reaping massive rewards for Arsenal.

It will be interesting to see whether that prompts other sides to stick by their managers for longer, too.