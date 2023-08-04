James Maddison has adapted well to life at Tottenham Hotspur, and it sounds as though he is raring to go.

The midfielder has been doing a series of interviews with TalkSPORT ahead of the new season, and he sounds very excited to get started with his new club.

Maddison really wants to get the ball rolling at Spurs, and, speaking to TalkSPORT, he’s stated that he’s relishing the chance to be able to play with Harry Kane this upcoming season.

Maddison says that Kane is the best striker in the world, and he can’t wait to play with his England captain at club level.

Maddison can’t wait

The midfielder spoke about Kane.

“Harry’s a brilliant player, arguably the best number nine in world football in my opinion. I actually think he’s the best number nine in world football, of course we’ve played together at England and he’s a brilliant clever player, someone who can do it all. Who wouldn’t look forward to playing with that?” Maddison said.

Will he get the chance

Maddison is excited to play with Kane, but he may well be stopped in his tracks before he even gets the chance to play with the attacker.

Indeed, unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past two months, you’ll know that Kane and Tottenham are in advanced talks over a move to Bayern Munich, and there’s every chance Maddison doesn’t get the opportunity to play in the same Spurs team as Kane.

Of course, right now, it looks as though these two will be able to play together this season, but with this Bayern move looming over Spurs like a dark cloud, there’s every chance we never see this link-up in the Premier League.