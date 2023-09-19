‘He’s that good’: Rio Ferdinand says he’s such a massive fan of 26-year-old Spurs player after dramatic win

Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Richarlison after the forward played a key role in Tottenham Hotspur turning Saturday’s game against Sheffield United around.

Ferdinand was speaking on his YouTube channel after the Brazilian proved to be the hero in helping Spurs secure a dramatic victory over the Blades.

Richarlison had gone into the international break as one of the only players seemingly struggling to enjoy a lift in form following the arrival of Ange Postecoglou in the summer.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

He had started as the first-choice striker following the sale of Harry Kane. But it just seemed impossible for the 26-year-old to find the back of the net as all of his teammates played exhilarating football around him.

Ferdinand praises Richarlison after dramatic Tottenham win

Richarlison was brought on with 10 minutes of normal time remaining against Sheffield United with the visitors 1-0 up.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

It was Richarlison who equalised with an excellent header. And he provided the assist for Dejan Kulusevski’s winner immediately after. On both occasions, the striker played his part in sending Tottenham Hotspur Stadium into a frenzy.

And Rio Ferdinand admitted that he was so pleased for Richarlison to make that sort of impact given the problems he has had of late.

“I have to be honest, I rate him. I really like him, I love his energy,” he told his YouTube channel. “I felt for him the other day, with his comments that he wants to see a psychiatrist to help him handle the situation he’s in at the moment. But I just think no-one knows what’s going on behind the scenes and I hope he gets himself right.

“But I like him as a player. I remember speaking to Carlo Ancelotti about him when he had him at Everton and he said this kid will play for a top, top tier team; a Champions League team and he’ll be one of the best players around because he’s that good.

“Harry Kane going, he could be the biggest benefactor of it.”

The good news for Richarlison is that Postecoglou’s style of play means that he is always likely to get chances and opportunities to make an impact. And Tottenham do not have a raft of options who can play in that number nine position.

He has already proved what an impact he can make when he is on form. He was one of the main reasons Everton stayed in the Premier League during his final year at Goodison Park.

Hopefully for Richarlison, this now proves to be something of a turning point in his Spurs career.