Gary Neville has now admitted that Aaron Ramsdale has surprised him since joining Arsenal from Sheffield United a few years ago.

Neville was speaking to Ian Wright on the first episode of ‘Stick to Football’ when he made the claim about Ramsdale.

Wright was speaking about the goalkeeper’s trajectory at Arsenal when discussing the situation with David Raya.

Wright said: “When you look at Ramsdale’s journey into Arsenal, when we were signing him, people were laughing at us.”

Neville then replied: “He’s surprised me.”

Ian Wright did then continue to comment that Ramsdale has been a huge reason as to why Arsenal have had success under Mikel Arteta.

Of course, some fans may be wondering why Ramsdale’s exclusion has been such a huge debate.

And that is perhaps because of the emotion that Arsenal fans have attached to the England international.

As Wright points out, Ramsdale has been a key figure of Arsenal’s resurgence in recent years, and his character has embodied the new era.

Neville wasn’t sure about Arsenal signing Ramsdale

Neville labelled Ramsdale’s form at Arsenal a surprise, and it has been, very few fans imagined the keeper would become a cult hero of this era.

Similarly, fans would be surprised if Ramsdale were to then leave in the coming months.

However, that’s something Jamie Carragher is confident about.

Carragher was speaking on the same episode of ‘Stick to Football’ and had already decided that Mikel Arteta will choose to sell Ramsdale.

There’s of course a lot of opinions floating around, but only Arteta and Ramsdale will know the reality.

Arsenal travel to Brentford in the EFL cup tonight and Ramsdale should get a chance back in the side.

Ramsdale has already proved doubters like Neville wrong in the past, and it now seems like he needs to do it all over again at Arsenal.