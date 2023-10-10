Arsenal beat Manchester City in the Premier League for the first time in eight years on Sunday, and one player who stood up to be counted on the day was William Saliba.

The Frenchman had Erling Haaland in his pocket all afternoon at the Emirates, and he was refusing to back down from that battle the entire time.

As we all know, Haaland can utterly bully a defender if he’s given the chance, but Saliba was more than a match for him in terms of pace and power.

Speaking on ESPN, Kieran Gibbs has been full of praise for Saliba after his performance against Manchester City, hailing him for the strength he showed against Haaland on the day.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Saliba so strong

Gibbs had nothing but good things to say about the £27m man.

“I think it’s his pace and power, that’s his biggest attribute right? Saliba, he’s such a powerhouse. Haaland bullies a lot of centre-halves he plays against, but Saliba is up to the task and he showed it,” Gibbs said.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

Ridiculous

It’s honestly ridiculous how strong Saliba is at his age.

This young man is 22 years old, he may not even be fully developed physically yet, and he’s able to easily pick off any top Premier League striker.

The Frenchman is bordering on being world-class at this point, and as Gibbs says, his pace and his power are such key attributes when it comes to keeping players like Haaland quiet in games like this.

We can’t sing Saliba’s praises enough. Not only does he have these incredible physical attributes, he’s also immense on the ball, and we can’t wait to see what type of player he develops into in a few years’ time.