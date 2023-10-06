‘He’s strong’: Jay Spearing says 20-year-old Liverpool player is just so powerful

Every season Liverpool seem to have a young player who has a borderline breakthrough campaign.

A couple of years ago it was Harvey Elliott, last year it was Stefan Bajcetic and this season it’s been Jarrell Quansah.

The young centre-back has been given a number of chances for the Reds so far this season, and it’s fair to say that he’s taking his chances.

The defender certainly looks at home in the Liverpool backline, and he’s caught the eye of many a fan and pundit.

Speaking on Liverpool’s YouTube channel, Jay Spearing has been discussing the defender’s season so far, and he’s praised Quansah for hitting the ground running, hailing his physical strength and size.

Photo by Gustavo Pantano/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Quansah so strong

Spearing spoke highly of the defender.

“Not just him, everyone who gets an opportunity. Jarrell has bided his time, he’s been in the U21 squad for two or three years. He went on loan to Bristol Rovers, learned the game, that loan did him massively well, and he’s come back and, for me, he’s hit the ground running. A solid pre-season, a big boy, he’s strong, he wants to defend and he’s taken his chance with both hands,” Spearing said.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Mature

As Spearing says, Quansah is such a strong player, it’s tough to believe he’s only 20 years old.

The centre-back is basically still a kid, and he’s mixing it up with some veterans at the highest level and looking absolutely at home.

The scary thing is that this young man may still be growing, and he could well end up being one of the most dominant defenders in the Premier League with his combination of size, skill and ability.

The Reds’ defender is certainly a talent, and it’s exciting to ponder what the future may hold for Quansah.