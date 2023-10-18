‘He’s special’: Journalist says Tottenham have now asked about signing ‘little superstar’

Belgium’s ‘golden generation’ may now be over, but the European nation are still producing some top talents.

Indeed, the likes of Jeremy Doku and Romeo Lavia look to be stars of the future in the Premier League, and there’s a teenage midfielder who could soon be following in their footsteps.

According to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Arthur Vermeeren is wanted by a number of top European clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, and scouts within the game believe that this young man could be headed to the very top.

Vermeeren a wanted man

Bailey shared what he knows about the teenage star.

“This guy is special. Antwerp have a little superstar on their hands here in Arthur Vermeeren. He really is, from what I’m being told speaking to scouts, they think he’s special. Our understanding is that Man City, Arsenal and Tottenham have all enquired about him, so have Bayern Munich, Dortmund and Juventus, Barcelona as well who looked in the summer at him,” Bailey said.

One to watch

Whether or not Vermeeren ends up at Tottenham or not remains to be seen, but it would certainly appear that he is a player to watch.

You don’t attract attention from clubs of this calibre at this sort of age if you’re not a special player.

The Belgian league has produced some of the very best players in the world in recent years, and while this golden generation may be coming to an end, another generation of Belgian superstars could well be on the horizon.

Tottenham will have to bat off a lot of rival interest if they are to win this race, but after signing Luka Vuskovic from under the noses of the likes of PSG and Man City, you can’t write Spurs off here.