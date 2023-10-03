‘He’s somebody’: Pundit suggests £15m man is the weak link in Tottenham’s starting team now

Tottenham Hotspur are building up a head of steam right now, and while it’s not a prevailing view, there are some whispers that Spurs could be title contenders this season.

We’re not getting ahead of ourselves here, but there has been some chat about whether or not Spurs can be there or thereabouts come the end of the season.

However, according to Keith Treacy, speaking on Off The Ball, Tottenham aren’t there yet.

The pundit stated that Spurs’ squad, quite simply, has too many gaps, claiming that a player like Pape Sarr isn’t good enough to bridge the gap between Spurs and the likes of Arsenal or Man City.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Sarr not good enough

Treacy shared his verdict on the £15m midfielder’s ability.

“Pape Sarr, he’s somebody who I don’t think is going to bridge that gap between Spurs and Man City or Spurs and Arsenal, so there are question marks there, but they have gotten an awful lot stronger this year,” Treacy said.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Harsh

It’s quite harsh to point Sarr out as the reason why Spurs can’t win a title this season.

Yes, Tottenham probably are a little way away from being true title challengers this term, but Sarr has been brilliant so far.

This is a young man who seems to be improving every single week, and the reality is that he’s probably not even Spurs’ first-choice when everyone is fit.

Rodrigo Bentancur will probably come into the side when he’s back fit and firing, and Sarr is a more than viable rotation option for any team in world football, even one that it battling for a title.

Spurs are a few steps away from being challengers, but one thing is for sure, Sarr isn’t the problem in this Spurs squad.