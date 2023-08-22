‘He’s so strong’: TalkSPORT pundit says 21-year-old Arsenal attacker has ‘unbelievable’ strength

TalkSPORT pundit Danny Murphy was blown away by Arsenal star Bukayo Saka’s strength in the game against Crystal Palace last night.

The Englishman equalled Paul Merson’s Arsenal record for most consecutive appearances yesterday. He looked really good in the first half, and even though he didn’t score, he managed to impress Murphy on talkSPORT.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

TalkSPORT pundit says Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has ‘unbelievable’ strength

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is one of the best right-wingers in the world.

The Englishman, still only 21, has been amazing for the Gunners over the last few years. He has progressed tremendously, and he’s one of the first names on the team sheet every week.

Saka started in his usual right-wing position yesterday and he had a solid first half. Everyone felt he’d get on the score sheet, but the youngster generously handed over the ball to Martin Odegaard when the Gunners won a penalty.

Saka still had a good game, though, and Murphy was blown away by his strength.

He said on talkSPORT: “Well, Saka got the free-kick again because he’s so strong. [Eberechi] Eze couldn’t get the ball off him.

“It’s unbelievable his strength, then he’s up, quick free-kick, down the right-hand side, [Thomas] Partey has advanced past him. Puts it back post and it’s a really difficult chance with the volley on the corner of the box for [Gabriel] Martinelli but he has a go, goes wide.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

People definitely underestimate how strong Saka is.

The Englishman is clearly not the biggest player on the pitch, but the way he shields the ball against defenders who are much bigger than him and turns them around like it’s nothing is really impressive.

In ways, Saka’s strength is very similar to how strong Eden Hazard was in his Chelsea days. He was one of the best players in the Premier League back then, just like the Arsenal man is now.

Saka is slowly becoming a complete player for Arsenal. If he continues to progress as he has done, he will become the best right-winger in the world in the coming years.