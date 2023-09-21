‘He’s so good’: Danny Murphy left amazed by 24-year-old Arsenal player; says he’s actually a joke

Danny Murphy and Anton Ferdinand have lauded Declan Rice following his start to life with Arsenal, with Murphy describing the midfielder as a joke.

The pair were speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel ahead of the Gunners’ Champions League opener against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night.

Declan Rice was the marquee signing of another busy summer at the Emirates. The England international became Arsenal’s record signing after an outstanding time with West Ham.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

With that, there was obviously plenty of pressure on Rice to make an immediate impact for Arsenal. But the early signs are that he is going to prove to be a brilliant signing for the Gunners.

The 24-year-old has taken absolutely no time to look at home in the middle of the park for Mikel Arteta’s side. And of course, he scored that vital goal in the 3-1 win over Manchester United just before the international break.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta would have hoped that Rice would make such a superb start to life in North London. And Murphy and Ferdinand insisted that he has done so well since signing from the Hammers.

“He’s a joke, isn’t he. He’s so good, he’s so good,” Murphy said.

“I said it, Arsenal fans don’t know what they’re getting. Now they’re starting to see it. For me personally, as a West Ham fan, for him to have gone and us to start the season in the way we’ve started, it’s been fantastic,” Ferdinand added.

“And I’m buzzing for him. Listen, forget that he played for the club that I support, I love him as a person, as a player. And I want him to do well.”

It is not a huge surprise that Rice has started well. He is someone who seems to step up year on year. And he is also someone who is well aware of what is being said about him.

He so rarely let his performance levels dip while at West Ham. And he seems to have taken that consistency with him to the Emirates.

Thomas Partey had been an excellent signing for Arsenal. But relying on the Ghanaian to remain fit and available had proved to be difficult over the years.

Obviously, Rice is still very early in his Arsenal career. But he is someone who played 100 club games across his final two years with West Ham. And he has not played fewer than 32 league games in a single season in the last five campaigns.

So not only is he remarkably consistent on the pitch, but he is also extremely reliable when it comes to his availability.