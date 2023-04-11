'He's really exciting': Gary Lineker says Arsenal have a youngster who genuinely could become world class











Gary Lineker has hailed Bukayo Saka’s ability and potential, claiming that he will be a world class player if he continues on his current trajectory.

Speaking on the Match of the Day Top 10 Podcast, Lineker spoke incredibly highly of Saka, stating that he’s a really exciting player who is only getting better and better.

Lineker was then interrupted by Micah Richards who claimed that Saka will be world class if he carries on as he is, a statement that Lineker wholeheartedly agreed with.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Saka on his way to being world class

Lineker and Richards spoke highly of the Arsenal star.

“We shouldn’t go along these lines because it’s nowhere near it, but Saka, he’s getting better and better isn’t he? He’s really exciting,” Lineker said.

“His decision making and his ability to find those little sneaky little passes and crosses,”

“He’s going to be world class if he carries on like this,” Micah Richards added.

“I absolutely agree,” Lineker concluded.

He’s already there

There’s been plenty of talk in recent weeks about Saka potentially becoming a world class player, but, in our view, he’s already there.

Look at his performances this season. He’s been the best player in a team that could very well win the Premier League title, he’s outperformed the likes of Mohamed Salah and Phil Foden this term and he’s barely put a foot wrong.

Of course, there is an argument to make that Saka can’t be world class until he proves himself in the Champions League, but given that he’s done it at a World Cup and in the Premier League, we’re willing to put our necks on the line and say that Saka will take to the Champions League like a duck to water next season.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

