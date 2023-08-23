Greece manager Gus Poyet thinks that Konstantinos Mavropanos can be a big success at West Ham United this season.

Speaking via The Athletic, Poyet said that he has no doubts over Mavropanos being a typical Premier League player.

Photo by West Ham United FC/Getty Images

Poyet suggested that the 25-year-old won’t need any time to adapt to the league and can impress right away.

Poyet said: “Physically, Mavropanos is a typical Premier League player, I have no doubts about that.

“West Ham United have signed a great defender. He won’t need time to adapt to the Premier League.

“Some foreign players need six months, a season or two seasons to adapt, that won’t be the case for Mavropanos.

“He’s ready to shine.”

Excellent news indeed for West Ham fans who will be keen to see the former Arsenal player in action for his new side.

And Mavropanos might be hoping for his West Ham debut sooner than expected.

Centre-back Nayef Aguerd was sent off in Sunday’s win against Chelsea and therefore a spot alongside Kurt Zouma is up for grabs.

And although Angelo Ogbonna will be favourite for the role, Mavropanos may hold some hope.

Whilst Poyet said that Mavropanos can hit the ground running, he may not had realised that could be as soon as this weekend.

Given the quick turnaround you would expect the experience of Ogbonna to be leaned on by David Moyes but a debut is certainly not impossible.

Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

West Ham parted with £17m for Mavropanos, a fee they would unlikely be willing to pay just for a backup.

Mavropanos does of course have the benefit of having previous experience in England with Arsenal.

The 25-year-old signed for the club during Arsene Wenger’s final year as manager.

And although Mavropanos’ international manager Gus Poyet may be slightly biassed, the defender does seem to have all the tools for success at West Ham.