‘He’s prepared’: Fabrizio Romano drops transfer update about ‘frightening’ Leeds player

Leeds have lost a fair few players this summer due to getting relegated and now a defender is attracting a lot of interest.

It has been a whirlwind of a summer for Leeds and it has definitely unsettled them at the start of the Championship season. Now it is being reported that Cody Drameh is attracting interest from a league rival.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted the latest on the player. He said: “Understand Southampton boss Russel Martin has identified long term target Cody Drameh as target in the closing weeks of the window. He’s prepared to wait until January and even next summer to sign the RB who’s deal expires in 2024.”

With Leeds and Southampton both battling to get back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, it will be very interesting to see how Leeds act in terms of this deal.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

Championship rivals want to sign Drameh

Drameh is still very young but he is highly-rated. The 21 year-old was dubbed ‘frightening‘ and has bags of potential.

He proved that he can excel in the Championship whilst he was at loan at recently promoted Luton Town last season.

Drameh seems like the exact type of player Leeds need right now and there should be no way that they let him go to a rival this summer.

The fact that Southampton are willing to wait until his contract expires in June 2024 emphasises how much they want to sign him.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

For now, Luke Ayling is ahead of Drameh in the pecking order. This may perhaps upset Drameh who may feel like he could easily be playing in the Championship.

With Ayling 31, Leeds will probably be wanting to use Drameh sooner rather than later so they should make sure they keep him happy.