‘He’s perfect for Tottenham’: Pundit says coach with ‘different ideas’ is the ideal Spurs manager











Speaking on ESPN, Steve Nicol has been discussing Julian Nagelsmann after he was sacked by Bayern Munich and linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The 35-year-old has been linked with a move to Tottenham over the past 48 hours, and according to Nicol, the ex-Bayern boss is absolutely perfect for the north London club.

However, according to Nicol, Nagelsmann would be foolish to take the Tottenham job straight away, but he did say that the manager with ‘different ideas’ would be wise to avoid taking the Spurs job straight away, urging him to take his time and do his research before making a decision.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Nagelsmann perfect for Spurs

Nicol gave his verdict on the German.

“I do agree that if Nagelsmann has any sense he’ll sit back and let someone like Ryan Mason take over. He can take his time, sit down and watch the matches and see what the squad is like, he can get his planning done and figure a lot of things out,” Nicol said.

“Don’t take the job now, if he wants it it is his, if I’m Tottenham and I hear that Nagelsmann wants to be our manager, are you really going to turn him down? I think he’s perfect for Tottenham and he’s perfect for the future, take the job but take it easy at the start.”

Perfect fit?

Nagelsmann may well be the perfect fit for Spurs. After all, he’s a young, hungry and successful manager, but are Spurs the perfect fit for Nagelsmann?

Let’s not beat around the bush, Tottenham have some deep-rooted issues right now, and even a manager like Nagelsmann won’t be able to fix them overnight.

The German needs to be careful when deciding if this job is right for him, because it could end up being a move that really damages his career.

Photo by Joern Pollex/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images

Show all