‘He’s one of those on our list’ – Unai Emery confirms Aston Villa want to sign ‘game-breaking freak of nature’

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for a top attacking midfielder and Unai Emery has confirmed he is a target for the club.

It has been a really good summer for Aston Villa so far and they have managed to make multiple great signings to improve the squad.

Sadly, one of their top players from last season, Emiliano Buendia, suffered a serious knee injury. It looks like the club now want more additions due to this injury the attacking midfielder suffered.

One of the players linked is Zaniolo and now Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has spoken out on the club being linked to the player.

Zaniolo has been deemed a ‘game-breaking freak of nature‘ and Aston Villa fans should be excited about him being linked to the club.

Emery was asked about the player. He said: “Zaniolo is not a striker. He is versatile. He can play as a striker, a number seven or a number 10 and he’s one of those on our list, with the qualities he has, to help us. He is one on the list and there are others.”

This is a big update and makes a lot of sense that they want to sign the Italian international, especially with Buendia injured for the foreseeable.

The 24 year-old, who has won the Europa Conference League, has an eye for goal and has even popped up with a fair few assists over his career.

The owners at the club have done really well to bring in the targets Emery wants. They have reunited him with defender Pau Torres and also added more ability further up the pitch by signing Youri Tielemans and Moussa Diaby.

If Emery is very keen to sign Zaniolo then it would not be a shock to see the owners try very hard to try and bring him to Villa Park this summer.