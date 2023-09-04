‘He’s one of the good guys’: Ian Wright says he’s so pleased for Tottenham man after their start to the season

Ian Wright has admitted that he is really pleased to see how Ange Postecoglou has started life at Tottenham Hotspur, insisting that he is one of the good guys in the game.

Wright was speaking on The Kelly and Wrighty Show after Spurs secured the 5-2 win at Burnley which kept the side amongst the pace-setters in the Premier League.

Ange Postecoglou has taken absolutely no time to win the hearts of Tottenham fans. The Australian was something of a surprise candidate to become Antonio Conte’s permanent successor in the summer.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

But he was adored by Celtic supporters. And it looks set to be a similar story at Tottenham. Spurs play such an exhilarating brand of football. And it is exactly what Tottenham fans needed after such a disappointing few years on the pitch.

Wright says he’s really happy for Postecoglou

What makes it even more exciting is that Tottenham are getting the results. They have won three of their opening four games. And only Brighton have scored more goals than Spurs so far.

Photo by Alex Pantling – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Wright was discussing Postecoglou. And he suggested that he could not help but be so happy for the new Tottenham boss following the start he has made.

“I’m pleased for him because he’s one of the good guys,” he told The Kelly and Wrighty Show. “It’s vitally important, I think, that he just started well because it could go so quickly the other way for Spurs.

“But you look at them now with the signings they’re making, Harry Kane going, Brennan Johnson I think is another great signing for them, I think you can feel like that Tottenham are getting to the place they want to be. And he said it’s just the beginning, it’s nowhere near where he wants it yet. So they’re a team you’re going to have to watch out for.”

There are going to be some bumps in the road. In some respects, there already have been – with Tottenham exiting the Carabao Cup at the earliest opportunity last week.

Spurs are going to concede goals. Guglielmo Vicario let in two against both Brentford and Burnley. So it is not going to be flawless from Tottenham.

But what is clear is that Spurs are never going to be out of games. And they are going to play the kind of football which makes the odd defeat easier to stomach.

Certainly, Postecoglou is well on his way to being the most popular Tottenham boss since Mauricio Pochettino.

And the hope will be that he can actually surpass him.