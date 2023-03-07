'He's often overlooked': Kevin Campbell says 25-year-old Arsenal player has shocked lots of people this season











Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Kevin Campbell has been discussing Ben White after his goal for Arsenal against Bournemouth at the weekend.

White has been one of the Gunners’ standout performers this season and his good performances were rewarded with a goal on Saturday as he netted the equaliser on Saturday.

Campbell has been full of praise for White, stating that he’s surprised a lot of people this season with his performances at right-back.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

White has shocked people

Campbell gave his verdict on the defender.

“Isn’t it quite ironic that the ball was put across by Reiss Nelson who’d just come on and was finished by Ben White. Both subs combining, absolutely fantastic,” Campbell said.

“Listen, Ben White has surprised a lot of people. Don’t forget he’s often overlooked by England, he left the squad early, wanted to get back to Arsenal. Arteta can pick Tomiyasu or whoever he wants, but if it’s not working we have to adjust, and he adjusted and we got there in the end.”

Proving everyone wrong

White continues to make strides towards proving people wrong in this game.

When he was signed for £50m, it was quickly said that Arsenal overpaid – now it looks like a bargain.

When he was moved to right-back it was said that Arsenal were too light in a key area, but he’s adjusted brilliantly to being a full-back this term.

The 25-year-old is surpassing all expectations every time he’s presented with a new challenge, and while he may not be gelling in the England squad, he’s certainly one of the most talented defenders in the country right now.

Show all