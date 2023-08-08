Jurrien Timber has looked absolutely fantastic at Arsenal so far.

Playing at right-back, left-back and centre-back so far, the Dutchman has been a real breath of fresh air in pre-season.

However, he’s still yet to make his Premier League debut, and until you’ve kicked a ball in the English top-flight, you can’t confidently say that you’re going to make that step up.

Timber does look like the real deal so far, but speaking on The Debrief, Ruud Gullit has shared one doubt he has about the £45m player.

Indeed, according to Gullit, Timber, quite simply, may not be tall enough to play as a centre-back in the Premier League.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Gullit’s doubts

The AC Milan legend spoke about Timber.

“It was funny, he played as a left-back, but he’s not a left-back. He can be used as a right-back, but he is a centre-half. I myself had doubts in the beginning if he could play as a centre-back in the Premier League because he’s not that tall. Nevertheless he’s a very good player. On the ball he is fantastic. Left-back is a situation I have never seen him play, never ever. I hope he can be successful, but if he plays as a centre-half, I don’t know,” Gullit said.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Not his position

Gullit may be right, Timber might just be too small to play at centre-back in English football, but the reality is that he won’t be used in that position in the main.

The Dutchman is, quite clearly, being brought in as full-back cover. He played at right-back throughout pre-season, and he started the Community Shielf at left-back.

Of course, he can cover at centre-half if there’s an injury to William Saliba, but, in the same breath, so can Ben White.

Timber’s height shouldn’t be a massive issue for Arsenal this season, and this should still prove to be a brilliant signing.