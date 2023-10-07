Arsenal face Manchester City this weekend in a game that could already be called season-defining.

Indeed, these two sides look the most likely teams to challenge for the Premier League title this season, and the winner of this match will have a huge psychological advantage for the rest of the term.

Unfortunately, Arsenal head into this game with a few injury issues. Bukayo Saka could be out of action here, and the Gunners need to find a solution for if Saka isn’t in the side.

One possible option would be to play Reiss Nelson on the right wing, but according to Steve Nicol, speaking on ESPN, the 23-year-old isn’t ready for a game of this size.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Nelson not ready

Nicol spoke about the idea of using Nelson against City.

“Personally I would put Jesus on that right hand side, he’s played there before, he played there for City. I would start with Trossard, Nketiah and Jesus on the right. There’s talk of Reiss Nelson starting, I don’t think so, he’s not ready for the size of this game, with those three up front that’s as strong as Arteta can make it,” Nicol said.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Harsh

It’s harsh to say that using Nelson against City would be a mistake.

The winger may not be accustomed to playing in games like this, but he is the type of player who steps up to every challenge put in front of him.

Let’s not forget, he turned up for Arsenal in some massive moments last season including against Bournemouth when he scored that incredible last minute winner.

Nelson may well be able to step up against City and prove all of his doubters wrong.