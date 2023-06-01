‘He’s not happy’: Spurs keen on ‘world class’ manager who is furious with his current club - journalist











Julen Lopetegui is on Tottenham’s managerial radar now according to Graeme Bailey.

The journalist was speaking on the Taliking Transfers Podcast about the Wolves boss.

The Spanish manager is apparently far from happy with life at Wolves, as he believes that some of the promises that were made to him when he took the job are not being kept.

The former Real Madrid boss only joined Wolves at the end of 2022, but he’s already eyeing a potential exit, and one escape route could be to north London.

Indeed, Bailey says that Spurs are keen on Lopetegui, claiming that the Wolves boss is now on their radar as they continue to search for an Antonio Conte replacement.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Spurs keen on Lopetegui

Bailey shared what he knows about the Wolves manager.

“They’re still looking and Julen Lopetegui is on their radar now, the Wolves manager, he’s not happy at Wolves, he doesn’t think he’s being lied to, but he does think some of the promises being made aren’t being kept, another club struggling with FFP. He’s going to be losing Costa, Traore, Ruben Neves and Moutinho. He wanted to kick on, but would he have the ability to kick on? I don’t think so. I’m not surprised Tottenham are looking at him, a world class operator. He would be a very interesting proposition for Spurs,” Bailey said.

Fiery

Spurs may be keen on Lopetegui, but hiring him may not be the best idea.

Yes, he’s a good coach, but he seems to be cut from the same cloth as Antonio Conte in that he won’t stay quiet when things aren’t going his way.

He left the Spain job in disgrace after negotiations involving Real Madrid just before the 2018 World Cup, while he’s already kicking up a fuss at Wolves after six months.

Spurs need some stability after so much upheaval under Antonio Conte, but sadly, it doesn’t appear as though Lopetegui is the man who can bring that to Spurs.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

