Marco Verratti is thinking about leaving PSG due to the treatment of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe recently.

After years of courting world football’s top superstars, PSG have suddenly turned their backs on the biggest names in football as the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe have been shunned.

As you may imagine, this is causing something of a divide in the PSG camp, and according to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Verratti is firmly on Mbappe and Neymar’s side, so much so that he’s considering leaving PSG.

Interestingly, this comes just a week after the £70m player was linked with a move to Liverpool.

Photo by Aurelien Meunier – PSG/PSG via Getty Images

Verratti considering leaving

Bailey shared what he knows about the Italian.

“We can’t underestimate how popular Kylian Mbappe is in the PSG camp, we will be doing a piece on Marco Verratti, he’s a bit unsettled, he’s not happy with how PSG have treated his friends, Neymar and Mbappe and after this latest episode he’s thinking about his future as well,” Bailey said.

Photo by John Berry/Getty Images

Big chance

This is a huge opportunity for Liverpool to go out and sign a world-class midfielder.

Verratti is genuinely one of the best around when it comes to playing at the base of a midfield, and we can’t help but get excited about the idea of the Italian coming to England.

He’s been loyal to PSG for so long, but now, it looks as though he’s becoming fed up of life in the French capital.

A move could be on the horizon for the Euro 2020 winner, and who knows? Perhaps he could end up playing his football at Anfield next season.

Keep an eye on Verratti’s status as Liverpool look to bolster their midfield further.