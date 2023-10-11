Aaron Ramsdale may not be playing too much for Arsenal these days, but he’s still being spoken about quite a lot.

Indeed, after David Raya’s shaky performances against both Manchester City and Lens this week, there have been a few calls for Ramsdale to come back into this Tottenham team.

However, according to Stuart Robson, speaking to ESPN, Ramsdale can be just as dodgy as Raya at times.

The pundit stated that Ramsdale made a number of mistakes towards the end of last season, claiming that whenever he got the ball in that period he thought the England international was going to lose possession.

Ramsdale dodgy

Robson spoke about the £25m player and his lack of composure towards the end of last season.

“Ramsdale made a few mistakes when he played. The last few games last season whenever he got the ball I thought he would give it away, so he’s not great as a goalkeeper,” Robson said.

Raya not much better

It’s fair to say that Ramsdale was a bit jittery when it came down to the crunch moments last season, but David Raya is also guilty of the same thing.

He almost gave away two goals for free on Sunday against Manchester City, while in his Brentford days he basically single-handedly cost the Bees promotion with a huge gaffe in the 2020 Play-off final against Fulham.

Both goalkeepers seem to lack a bit of composure in key moments, and that’s a trend that needs to be bucked if Arsenal are to win major silverware this season.

Arsenal have two solid goalkeepers at the club, and yet, there still seems to be a bit of a problem between the sticks.