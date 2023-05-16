'He's not good enough': Darren Bent thinks Arsenal now need to sell 27-year-old this summer











Darren Bent believes that the time has come for Arsenal to let Rob Holding go this summer, with the centre-back not good enough for the Gunners.

Bent was speaking on Ben Foster’s YouTube channel as Arsenal begin the inquest into what prevented them taking that final step and winning the Premier League title this season.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

It is not mathematically done, of course. But it would appear that the Gunners will fall just short after an amazing season for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Bent thinks Arsenal need to move Rob Holding on

It is one of those situations where Arsenal fans would not have hesitated to take second place if offered it before the season. But having come so close, the Gunners will now feel that they have had a taste of glory.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

That will be reflected in the business Arsenal look to do this summer. And with that, some ruthless decisions are likely to be made.

Some of the squad may move on. And one of those Bent can see leaving the Emirates this summer is Rob Holding.

“I think you’d let Holding go, wouldn’t you, because, listen, I think he’s been a great servant. But when push comes to shove, he’s not good enough,” he told Ben Foster’s YouTube channel.

In fairness to Holding, he did a decent job when he came in for William Saliba. He certainly seemed to do very little wrong – even if the Gunners’ form did dip after losing the Frenchman.

Ultimately however, Holding is not on the same level as Saliba. If he was happy with a peripheral role, then Arsenal would surely keep him.

However, he is 27 years of age. He may well want to play more regularly at this stage of his career. And he could easily do that if he moved down a level in the Premier League.

Arsenal are looking to establish themselves as one of the heavyweights in the division once again. And with that, they will have to consider offers for some popular players who are not featuring regularly.

And Holding is one of those Arsenal will surely be having some tough conversations about this summer.