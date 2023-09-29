Liverpool have some ridiculously quick players in their squad at the moment, but they don’t come much faster than Ben Doak.

At the age of just 17, the winger isn’t even fully developed physically, and yet, he’s still roasting some of the fastest full-backs in the Premier League when he comes off the bench.

The young Scot is a speed demon to say the least, and we can’t imagine there are many defenders in world football who would back themselves against him stride for stride.

Well, there is at least one.

Indeed, speaking on Liverpool’s YouTube channel, Ibrahima Konate claimed that he is in fact faster than Doak, while reviewing their respective stats on the new EA FC video game.

Doak is rated as being faster than Konate on the game, but the Frenchman was having none of it.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Konate thinks he’s faster than Doak

The £35m defender spoke with Doak about his rating on the new game along with Diogo Jota.



“At 17, your first card, congratulations. You’re quicker than Ibou that is your first step,” Jota told Doak.

“He is very quick, he’s not faster than me. It’s his first card and he’s already quicker than me? He’s very quick, he’s very quick,” Konate said.

Photo by Lionel Ng/Getty Images

Just wait

Konate may well be faster than Doak at the moment, but let’s not forget, this lad is just 17 years old.

Doak has so much room to grow physically, and the scary thing is he should only get faster and stronger.

This is a young man who looks to have so much potential, and we don’t even seem to have scratched the surface in terms of what this player will ultimately be capable of.