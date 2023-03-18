‘He’s not enjoying football’: Pundit says Tottenham ace looks like he’s completely fallen out with the sport











Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jamie O’Hara has been discussing Heung-Min Son and his form this season.

The South Korean has unquestionably gone backwards since is Golden Boot winning campaign last season. He was the Premier League’s top scorer last term, but he’s in danger of not even making it into double figures this time around.

O’Hara hasn’t beaten around the bush here. He’s noted that Son isn’t at his best,and he’s claimed that he’s looked really unhappy on the pitch recently.

It’s such a shame because Son has always been noted for playing with a huge smile on his face, but now, O’Hara says it looks like Son has fallen out of love with football.

Son looks unhappy

O’Hara gave his verdict on Son.

“I don’t think we’re getting the best out of him in terms of the way we’re playing.

“He ends up playing like a left-wing-back. If you watch us play, we say it’s 3-4-3, but it’s not, it’s 5-4-1. Harry Kane is up there on his own. Dejan Kulusevski and Son can’t get beyond.

“I think they’ve all lost the will to live a bit at the moment and the will to get out there. He looks like he’s not enjoying football.”

Sad to see

O’Hara is right, Son doesn’t look himself on the pitch at the moment, and it’s really sad to see.

Son used to be one of the most joyous players in the Premier League. He’s an incredibly popular player and a neutral’s favourite.

However, sadly, the attacker has lost his way this season. He’s not playing well and he doesn’t look happy.

Maybe there’s something going on behind the scenes that we don’t know about or maybe it’s just a spell of bad form. Either way, we can only hope that Son is back to normal sooner rather than later.

