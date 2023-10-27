‘He’s not elite’: Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker agree that £45m Arsenal player just isn’t top quality

Gabriel Jesus had a fantastic outing in the Champions League this week for Arsenal.

The Brazilian scored and grabbed an assist against Sevilla on Tuesday, and it was hard not to be incredibly impressed by his performance.

However, as always, the striker still has his doubters.

Indeed, speaking on The Rest is Football Podcast, Gary Lineker, Micah Richards and Alan Shearer have been discussing Jesus and how talented he is, and, somehow, they all agreed that he’s not an elite striker.

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Jesus not an elite striker

Lineker and Shearer both agreed that he’s not at that level.

“I want to ask you guys as strikers how good do you think Jesus is? Because I watched him a lot at Man City and I always thought he was a little bit below the real elite,” Richards said.

“I think that’s fair, I think he is a very good striker but what he gives you though is a terrific energy and work-rate and he’s also a very good player. He’s very good at the press which I think is important, his goalscoring record is pretty good overall, but is he a Haaland or a Kane or a Lewandowski? No, I think it’s fair to say that’s not the case. But if he stays fit he does a great job for Arteta’s side and he can play anywhere across the front line. So he’s below that level but you’d take him. You’d have him at Newcastle wouldn’t you, Al?” Lineker added.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

“I would agree with you. Yeah, because of where Newcastle are! I don’t think he’s elite, he’s not elite, but he’ll always get you goals when he’s fit and injuries have been a problem. But, yeah, I wouldn’t take anything back that you two guys have said,’ Shearer said.

Harsh on Jesus

To say that Jesus isn’t an elite striker is harsh.

Yes, he’s not on Haaland and Kane’s level, but, at the same time, they’re once in a generation players.

Jesus is absolutely fantastic at what he does. No striker in England links up play or works as hard as he does, and while he may not be as prolific as he should be, he’s not bad in front of goal either.

In our view, Jesus is elite, and while he could be better, Arsenal would struggle to find a striker more talented than their current number nine.