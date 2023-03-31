‘He’s not as selfish’: £34m Liverpool player is thinking so much more about his teammates now - pundit











Mohamed Salah isn’t having his best season in a Liverpool shirt, but Shaun Wright-Phillips has noticed a positive change in the Egyptian.

Indeed, speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Wright-Phillips said that he’s noticed that Salah is actually creating more chances this season, claiming that the winger doesn’t look to be as selfish as he once was.

Salah did have a reputation of being quite selfish once upon a time at Liverpool as he had a bit of an in-house rivalry with Sadio Mane as the pair used to compete for the Golden Boot year-in, year out.

Wright-Phillips says that Salah has become less selfish this season.

Salah not as selfish

Wright-Phillips spoke about the winger.

“They have so much quality and they will cause problems. Salah isn’t the person he was last season. He’s not as selfish as he was. He was one of those who used to say ‘why doesn’t he pass?’ But now you can see what it’s done. He has 22 goals and 10 assists, and people are still saying he’s not himself. I would say he has changed, he’s creating more chances this year than he did last year,” Wright-Phillips said.

Made him worse

The £34m man may not be as selfish as he once was, but he’s also not been as effective as he usually is either.

Yes, his stats in all competitions are brilliant, but the three-time Golden Boot winner is nowhere near his usual standard in the Premier League.

Putting the team first is very noble and it’s something that, usually, should be commeneded, but when you’re as good as Salah, sometimes you need to just need to make a game a one-man show and do what you do best.

Salah isn’t as selfish this season, but he’s not as impactful.

