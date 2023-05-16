‘He’s not as quick’: Pundit says £12m Arsenal player has gotten so much slower recently











Pat Nevin has noticed a drop in pace from Jorginho recently after the Italian midfielder joined Arsenal.

Speaking on Off The Ball, Nevin was actually discussing Brighton’s midfielders and how they play.

The pundit stated that the Seagulls’ midfield players are always prepared to receive the ball in a dangerous area before moving the ball into a more attacking position.

When watching Brighton, Nevin noted that a lot of the Seagulls’ midfielders play in a similar way to how Jorginho used to, but he noted that Jorginho isn’t quite as good as he used to be as he seems to be slowing down in his age, both mentally and physically.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Jorginho has gotten slower

Nevin gave his verdict on the £12m Arsenal man.

“I used to speak about Jorginho being one of the best at that (receiving the ball in dangerous areas), but it’s harder for him now, he’s not as quick with his mind now, he’s still a good player, but he’s not as quick,” Nevin said.

Never the quickest

Jorginho was never the quickest player in the world, so for Nevin to notice that he’s gotten slower, there is a problem.

The Italian is in his 30s now, so it is normal for him to lose a yard, but as we always say with players like Jorginho, the first five meters are in your mind.

Jorginho has been levels ahead of his peers in terms of footballing IQ for years now, and that brain is still there.

Nevin says that his mind is getting slower, but the Brighton game aside, he’s looked as sharp as a tack for Arsenal in recent weeks.

Jorginho may be losing his edge a bit physically, but he can still be an important asset for any top club.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

