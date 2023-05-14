'He's incredible': Sky Sports pundit says Tottenham fans would absolutely love 43-year-old boss if appointed











Tim Sherwood believes that Tottenham Hotspur fans would be delighted if Roberto De Zerbi came in as the club’s new manager, insisting that he is incredible.

Sherwood was speaking to Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports as Spurs continue their push to find Antonio Conte’s permanent successor.

Daniel Levy may not have intended to make a swift appointment. However, it is hard to imagine that even he would argue that everything has gone to plan.

Sherwood urges Tottenham to get Roberto De Zerbi

Ryan Mason is the interim to the interim after Cristian Stellini was also sacked. And a number of names seem to have taken themselves out of the frame to take over in the summer.

The latest person to fall out of the race is Julian Nagelsmann, with BBC Sport reporting on Friday that he is not in the frame for the post.

Paul Robinson suggested that Tottenham not targeting Nagelsmann is worrying. And it is difficult to see where Spurs go from here, in all honesty.

Tim Sherwood initially hinted that he does not see Roberto De Zerbi being more heavily linked because leaving Brighton for Spurs does not seem particularly appealing right now. But he suggested that if there is a chance of luring him to North London, Tottenham have to take it.

“I think he’s incredible. I think the way he plays progressive football. Potter did brilliantly at Brighton. But this guy’s more progressive. I think he’s more interesting to watch. And I think the Tottenham fans would appreciate that,” he told Soccer Saturday.

Levy has his work cut out

It says everything about how good Brighton have been that leaving for Tottenham would be seen as a gamble. The Seagulls are now just two points behind Spurs with three games in hand.

And Tottenham fans would probably not mind seeing Brighton go ahead of them on Sunday, in all honesty.

Brighton are already making moves ahead of the summer. They are preparing to kick on next year. And thus, it is hard to see De Zerbi finding the chance to move to Tottenham overly appealing.

Certainly, Levy would have to pull something special out of the bag to tempt the Italian.