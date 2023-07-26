Declan Rice has only been at Arsenal for a couple of weeks, but he’s already noticed a vast improvement in Eddie Nketiah’s game.

Rice, of course, knows Nketiah well from their time together at the Chelsea academy, and after so many years watching him from afar, he’s now reunited with his good friend at Arsenal.

Rice and Nketiah haven’t shared a training session together for a little while, but after just a fortnight of working with the striker, the £105m man has been blown away.

Indeed, speaking to Hayters TV, Rice gave Nketiah a glowing review, stating that the striker has improved so much recently, describing him as a top striker.

Nketiah has improved

Rice gave his verdict on the forward.

“Yeah we’re close mates, we were together from nine to 14, but we didn’t see each other for years to be honest because he was at Arsenal, but we played against each other and we’d catch up after games. I know his family really well, he knows my family really well, Ed is a top guy and we’ve been really close since we’ve come back together. It’s great to play with him, he’s improved so much, he’s shown he’s a top striker and last year when Jesus was out he proved how good he was for Arsenal,” Rice said.

Big season ahead

It’s great to hear that Nketiah is making a real impact in pre-season, because he has to kick on now.

Indeed, at the age of 24, Nketiah is moving out of ‘youngster’ territory. He’s now becoming one of the more established players in this Arsenal squad, and he needs to step up and make a real name for himself.

He certainly has the ability to be a star at this level, but he needs to add a level of consistency and composure to his game now.

This may be something of a make or break season for Nketiah.