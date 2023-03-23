'He’s holding out’: 51-year-old decides he wants to manage a bigger club than Spurs - journalist











Speaking on the Football Digest Podcast, Jeremy Cross has been discussing Tottenham’s search for a new manager and Mauricio Pochettino’s stance on taking the Spurs job.

The Argentine has been strongly linked with a move back to north London in recent weeks, and there are many fans who hope to see the 51-year-old return to Tottenham after a successful spell during the mid-2010s.

While Pochettino’s return to Spurs would be very romantic, Cross doesn’t believe that the ex-PSG boss is keen to come back to his former club, stating that he seems to be holding out for a bigger and better job with a role at Real Madrid reportedly in his sights.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Pochettino wants a bigger job

Cross shared a bit of insight into Pochettino’s mindset right now.

“We all know that he was successful there before. He got them to a Champions League final and he would be a popular appointment with the supporters. Would he want to go back there? He’s holding out for something bigger and better than Tottenham by the looks of it. I’m led to believe he wants the Real Madrid job so there are various obstacles in the way there if Levy wants to go for Pochettino,” Cross said.

Can you blame him?

Some Spurs fans will certainly be frustrated to hear that Pochettino has his eyes on a bigger role than a return to Spurs, but can you really blame him for not wanting to go back to north London?

Tottenham are in a real mess right now, and not enough has changed since his departure in 2019 to tempt him back. It’s the same ownership, a similar group of players and an even longer trophy drought.

Make no mistake about it Pochettino wants to create a legacy for himself in this sport by winning the biggest and best trophies around, and he won’t be able to do that with Tottenham.

Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

