‘He’s had a bad season’: Pundit says Tottenham should hire 50-year-old who’s not done well this year











Don Hutchison has stated that Tottenham Hotspur should hire Brendan Rodgers as their new manager.

Speaking on ESPN, the pundit was running through the current candidates for the Spurs job, and he says that Rodgers is the standout name on the list of potential options.

Hutchinson concedes that Rodgers really hasn’t done very well this season at Leicester City, but he states that the Northern Irishman is a reliable hand at this level who knows the Premier League inside out.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Hire Rodgers

Hutchison gave his verdict on the 50-year-old.

“The name I think would probably do a good job in the short-term over the next two or three years on that list is Brendan Rodgers. I see his style of football fitting in well. He talks well, he knows the game inside out, he’s good, he’s reliable. He’s had a bad season at Leicester, but there’s context there with Leicester selling their best players and injuries. Out of those names I think it’s Brendan, but it’s a bit of a mess,” Hutchison said.

“The one I would pick on that list would be Brendan because he knows the Premier League well and with the jobs he’s done at Liverpool and Leicester, I think he’s a very good manager.”

Has the credentials

Aside from this season with Leicester City, Rodgers has been showing over the last eight years that he has the credentials to go on and, once again, manage a top club.

The treble-treble at Celtic alongside an unbeaten season, an FA Cup win and two Champions League pushes with Leicester and some beautiful football along the way, Rodgers has re-established himself as one of Britain’s best managers.

Yes, he’s not done well with Leicester this season, but as Hutchison says, injuries and player sales have played their part there.

We can’t help but feel that Rodgers would do a brilliant job at Spurs.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Show all