‘He’s great around the place’: Sean Dyche says Everton have an absolutely ‘fantastic professional’ in their ranks

Everton manager Sean Dyche was speaking in his press conference ahead of their match on the weekend and he raved about Seamus Coleman.

Everton are struggling so far this season so it would be great for them to have their most experienced players available for selection.

Seamus Coleman has been injured for the Toffees since May 1st 2023. He has been unavailable for selection for 143 days so far.

The 34 year-old would no doubt be helpful during this poor run and Dyche’s update on the player has provided more information on when he could return.

Sean Dyche on Seamus Coleman

Dyche was speaking in his Everton press conference about the injured defender and as well as an update he also spoke about how he still is having an impact on the squad.

Dyche said: “He’s great around the place. First of all, he’s not with us yet training, he is out on the grass though so he’s making progress but he is not yet with us. He’s always around, chatting with the group, fantastic professional and his opinion is always welcome.

This is no doubt good to hear that he is back on the grass. It is no shock to hear Dyche rave over the player who has been captain of the club.

He has been a fan favourite ever since he joined and those associated with the club will love to hear how he is still helping out despite not being fully fit.

The right-back has been at the club since 2010 and no doubt he will be considered a club legend by many.

With him now 34, he probably doesn’t have a lot of years left playing so it would be great to see him back from injury sooner rather than later.