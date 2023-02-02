'He's got everything': Journalist lauds Arsenal loanee Balogun











French football journalist Julien Laurens has told The Gab and Juls Show podcast that Folarin Balogun has everything as the Arsenal loanee continues to take Ligue 1 by storm this season.

Balogun has had an unbelievable time across the Channel. He joined Reims as Arsenal signed Gabriel Jesus ahead of their Premier League title challenge.

Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

The 21-year-old has an outstanding record for the Gunners’ youth sides. However, he is yet to really prove himself in the first-team. But any doubts over whether he would be able to step up in senior football have been put to bed emphatically this season.

Laurens lauds in-form Balogun

Balogun is now the top goalscorer in the French top-flight this season. He has scored 14 goals in 20 games for Reims. And he went to the top of the scoring charts with a hat-trick in Wednesday’s 4-2 victory over Lorient.

Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

And Laurens suggested that Balogun is leaving Mikel Arteta with something of a dilemma ahead of his return to North London in the summer, as he praised the striker and what he has shown while he has been away from the Gunners.

“Incredible, the Arsenal striker on loans at Reims, having the season of his life. He’s 21. He scored a hat-trick in 20 minutes last night against Lorient,” he told The Gab and Juls Show.

“Wow, 14 goals and the confidence is high. He’s got everything. He’s been amazing; really, really amazing. I don’t know what Arsenal do now. Do you bring him back? Do you loan him again? Like I said, he’s 21. Do you integrate him into your squad for next season with Gabriel Jesus and Nketiah. But how much is he going to play?”

There will be a question mark over what happens next with Balogun. But one thing that will not be in doubt is that Arsenal will have plans in place for the youngster.

It is almost easy to forget now, but William Saliba was in Ligue 1 last season. Arsenal really took their time before bringing the centre-back into their fold. And that patience has reaped massive rewards with Saliba proving to be one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League.

So it may not be next season that Arsenal reintroduce Balogun back into the fold. They have real depth up front. But the Gunners will surely have a real idea of what they will do with the forward to make sure that he realises his frightening potential.