‘He’s going to stay’: Fabrizio Romano says £100k-a-week Arsenal player won’t leave in January

Eddie Nketiah scored his first Premier League hat-trick for Arsenal on Saturday.

The striker looked utterly brilliant against the Blades at the weekend, but, despite that, there’s still a bit of chatter about his future.

Indeed, while Nketiah is Arsenal’s top scorer in the league this season, some are suggesting that the striker’s Arsenal future is in doubt as the Gunners continue to be linked to the likes of Ivan Toney.

However, speaking on The Debrief, Fabrizio Romano has stated that Nketiah will not be leaving Arsenal in January, claiming that the Gunners whole-heartedly trust the centre-forward.

Nketiah not leaving

Romano shared what he knows about the £100k-a-week striker.

“I think he’s going to stay at Arsenal at least until the end of the season. He’s playing a lot. The player has always been very happy with Arsenal as a club and how they trusted him instead of Folarin Balogun despite Balogun scoring a lot of goals last season. The idea has always been to trust Eddie Nketiah and at the moment I have no indications of him leaving in January. I think he’s going to stay 100% at least until the end of the season,” Romano said.

Nketiah deserves chances

While it is tempting to upgrade Nketiah for a so-called bigger name, how can you watch him this season and say that he’s the player Arsenal need to get rid of?

He’s the Gunners’ top scorer this season in the league, dress that up however you like, but he’s doing his job.

Yes, he could be better in the big games and he could be a bit more clinical, but at the end of the day, if he’s leading the scoring charts, he shouldn’t be a contender to be sold in January.

Luckily, it sounds as though this isn’t in Arsenal’s thinking at the moment, and Nketiah will be staying for a little while yet.