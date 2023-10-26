‘He’s going to play’: Chris Sutton thinks 22-year-old is certain to start for Arsenal vs Sheffield United now

Bukayo Saka’s fitness has been a big talking point over the past month or so.

The winger missed his first Premier League match for a long time against Manchester City a fortnight ago, and since then, there’ve been more questions about fatigue and rotation.

Speaking on the Fantasy 606 Podcast, Chris Sutton and his co-hosts have been discussing whether or not Saka will be rotated for this weekend’s game against Sheffield United, and Sutton believes that the winger will definitely start.

Of course, Sheffield United should be a very beatable side for Arsenal, but after dropping points against Chelsea last week, Sutton reckons Arsenal will put their strongest side out in order to get back on track.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Saka to start against Sheffield United

Sutton claimed that the 22-year-old will start.

“Saka could possibly get a rest in that game against Sheffield United, no? You’re shaking your head, you don’t like it?” The host said.

“What? You’re suggesting Sheffield United are awful, which is a fair suggestion. But they dropped points against Chelsea, there’s a title race on. He’s going to play his best team, he might score a couple of goals and then sub him off, and then take him off after 70 minutes, that’s the dream, but I’m not taking Saka out,” Sutton said.

Must win

As strange as it sounds, this is something of a must win game for Arsenal.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

Momentum has been halted a bit at the north London club after their draw with Chelsea, and more dropped points here would completely throw the brakes on the Gunners’ title challenge.

This should be an easy game for Arsenal to win, but it’s also one that the Gunners can’t afford to lose.

Arsenal need to put their strongest side out in order to make sure they win in convincing fashion at the weekend.