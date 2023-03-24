‘He’s going to be unbelievably talented’: Troy Deeney says 17-year-old Spurs want will be a star











Speaking on Kammy and Ben’s Proper Football Podcast, Troy Deeney has been discussing Jobe Bellingham’s future amid some ongoing links to Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Alasdair Gold, Spurs have been sounding out Jobe Bellingham in recent months, and it sounds as though they may have their eyes on a real gem here.

Indeed, according to Deeney, the midfielder looks like he’s going to be absolutely brilliant.

The striker says that Bellingham has put on a lot of muscle mass over the past 12 months and he believes that he’s on the same trajectory as his brother, Jude.

Bellingham will be a star

Deeney spoke highly of the teenager.

“There’s a cluster of six or seven who are 22 or younger. Jobe Bellingham is the youngest he’s just turned 17, he’s six foot three, he’s put on about 10 kilos this year and he’s going to be an absolute monster like his brother is. He’s going to be unbelievably talented but it will take him a year or two longer than it did for his brother,” Deeney said.

Exciting

This is very exciting to hear, not only for Birmingham City and Tottenham, but for England too.

If there is another Bellingham brother coming through who has that same level of talent then England’s midfield could be set for years to come.

Indeed, the Three Lions are crying out for another Bellingham-esque midfielder to add depth to their ranks and take them to the next level, and it sounds like they could be getting just that in the shape of Jobe.

Where this young man ends up remains to be seen, but don’t be surprised if, just like his brother, he ends up playing for one of the top clubs in the country.

