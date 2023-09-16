‘He’s going mad’: Pundit spotted Jurgen Klopp going berserk at £45m Liverpool player vs Wolves

Molineux is becoming something of a bogey ground for Liverpool these days.

The Reds lost 3-0 to Wolves last season away from home, and they started Saturday’s game against Wolves in a similar fashion.

Indeed, the Merseyside club went 1-0 down within 10 minutes against Wolves, and, as you can imagine, Jurgen Klopp was not too happy after the opening goal.

In fact, after the goal, the German was spotted berating one of his players – Diogo Jota.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Jermaine Jenas shared what he noticed Klopp doing after the opening goal, and he says that the Liverpool gaffer was having a real go at Jota after the goal.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Klopp went mad at Jota

Jenas shared his observation about Klopp and the £45m player.

“Well, Jurgen Klopp is on the touchline and I think he’s going mad at Diogo Jota, potentially for not tracking back,” Jenas said

Not good enough

Klopp has never been the best at hiding his emotions, and it has to be said that he had every right to be annoyed at Jota after this goal.

As Jenas says, Jota didn’t track back properly, and that allowed Wolves to create this chance.

This Liverpool team has always been built on hard work and dedication to the cause, but, frustratingly, if one player is slacking, it can cause huge problems defensively.

Jota will have to do a better job defensively if he wants to keep his place in the team with Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz knocking on the door.