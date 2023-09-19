The improvement we’ve seen from Bukayo Saka year on year is scary.

The youngster has grown from being an exciting young left-back to one of the best wingers in the world.

The starboy has become a man, and this season more than ever, it’s been impossible not to notice his physical development.

Indeed, while the 22-year-old used to be a very slight figure who was known for his agility, he’s now filled out into a true athlete who can go toe-to-toe with any defender.

Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Kevin Campbell has noted Saka’s transformation, and he says that he can really tell that Saka is getting stronger and tougher now.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Saka getting stronger

Campbell shared what he noticed about the winger’s physicality.

“The problem we have with the boy wonder is he doesn’t want a rest. He’s a competitor, he likes to compete. You see it with the treatment. He’s getting stronger, you can see he’s getting tougher. You can tell he wants to win. That’s a great thing to have,” Campbell said.

Photo by Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

Full package

We’ve seen since Saka was a teenager that he was a remarkably talented technical player, but now, he’s developing physically.

Saka is the full package. He’s got every trick in the book with his feet, and now, he’s strong enough to go up against any full-back in the Premier League.

Saka needed to bulk up if he was to take his game to the next level as he was being targeted by the more physical defenders in the league a couple of years ago, but now, he can give just as good as he gets.

Saka is the full package and Arsenal are very lucky to have him.