‘He’s getting better’: BBC pundit says £30m Arsenal player is actually still improving

Arsenal have been brilliant once again to start this season.

The Gunners are unbeaten in the Premier League after seven games, and it looks like they could be even better than they were last term.

Arsenal, of course, ran Manchester City to the wire in the title race last season, and the two sides meet again this weekend.

Speaknig on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, Don Hutchison has been previewing this game, and he’s of the opinion that Arsenal may have a real chance of getting something here.

Indeed, Hutchison has been full of praise for this Arsenal side, reserving some special praise for Martin Odegaard in particular, claiming that the Norwegian is pure class and still improving every season.

Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Odegaard is class

Hutchison was full of praise for Odegaard.

“They still have quality in the likes of Martin Odegaard, I think he’s getting better every single season. He looks pure class. The difficulty for Arsenal is psychologically, getting over that barrier when Man City beat you twice, you start to think ‘can we really beat them?’ Newcastle and Wolves showed the blueprint of how to beat Man City if you really go at them,” Hutchison said.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Frightening

Hutchison is absolutely right, Odegaard is getting better season on season, and that is frightening.

The midfielder is already bordering on being world class, and if he continues to improve at this rate, he could be one of the best midfielders we’ve ever seen in the Premier League.

The fact that Odegaard cost just £30m a few years ago is crazy to think of now, and Arsenal are incredibly lucky to have the midfielder on their books right now.

Odegaard is a special player, that’s for sure.